Motorist dies of injuries from November car crash in west Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 57-year-old man who was critically injured in a car crash in the western Las Vegas Valley last month has died, Las Vegas police said Monday.

Police did not release the identity of the man.

On the morning of Nov. 30, the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder east on Flamingo Road toward Sandalwood Drive. Another man was driving a Kia Forte traveling west on Flamingo when the Nissan turned left into its path.

The Kia hit the Nissan, sending both cars off the road and into a concrete wall. Impairment was not suspected in the crash, according to police.

The 22-year-old driver of the Kia and a 12-year-old passenger in the Nissan were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The 57-year-old driver of the Nissan was critically injured. On Dec. 16, the Clark County coroner’s office notified Las Vegas police of his death.

His death marked the 99th traffic fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year, according to police.

