Motorist killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash near downtown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 5:34 am
 
Updated September 21, 2020 - 8:03 am

A motorist was killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas late Sunday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called about 11 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a sport utility vehicle at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver in that accident then fled and ran a red light at Bonanza and Martin Luther King Boulevard, causing a three-vehicle crash.

A preliminary report said a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was westbound on Bonanza at Martin Luther King when it failed to stop for a red light. It struck a 2018 Nissan Altima northbound on Martin Luther King , forcing it into a 2017 BMW headed the same direction.

All three drivers were taken to University Medical Center, where the driver of the Suburban died, police said.

The death was the 70th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased driver after relatives have been notified.

The intersection was closed overnight.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

