Motorist killed after hitting wall on Boulder Highway ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 28-year-old male driver who died after hitting a wall in Las Vegas on Friday morning.

Reganal James White crashed his vehicle into a wall at 3650 Boulder Highway, near Kings Row Trailer Park and 4 Mile Bar. The crash closed the highway for several hours.

White died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Police were investigating Friday whether the driver was impaired, but there was no immediate word Monday on what they had determined.

