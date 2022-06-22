Motorist killed in western Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash early Wednesday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police Lt. Chris Valdez said at 3:32 a.m. the driver of a single vehicle lost control and struck a wall near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. The driver was transported to an area hospital where they died.

“LVMPD Fatal Detectives are on scene investigating,” Valdez said. “Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this point.”

Roads were closed in the area near the crash.

