Motorist killed in western Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 6:54 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash early Wednesday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police Lt. Chris Valdez said at 3:32 a.m. the driver of a single vehicle lost control and struck a wall near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. The driver was transported to an area hospital where they died.

“LVMPD Fatal Detectives are on scene investigating,” Valdez said. “Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this point.”

Roads were closed in the area near the crash.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

