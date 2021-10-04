Motorist killed while standing near stranded vehicle on I-15

The man was standing next to a stopped utility truck with hazard lights blinking on the shoulder of the interstate when he was struck by a van at 10:34 a.m.

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning as he stood next to a disabled truck on Interstate 15 in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that the fatality occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Starr Avenue. Only one northbound travel lane was open as the agency investigated.

Highway patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a man was standing next to a stopped utility truck with hazard lights blinking on the shoulder of the interstate when he was struck by a van at 10:34 a.m.

“They (the driver of the van) failed to maintain their travel lane, striking the pedestrian,” Wellman said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the van stopped and cooperated with troopers, Wellman said. She said delays should be expected in the area through approximately 3 p.m.

