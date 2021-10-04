89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Motorist killed while standing near stranded vehicle on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 12:06 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2021 - 1:47 pm
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, on Interstate ...
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning as he stood next to a disabled truck on Interstate 15 in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that the fatality occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Starr Avenue. Only one northbound travel lane was open as the agency investigated.

Highway patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a man was standing next to a stopped utility truck with hazard lights blinking on the shoulder of the interstate when he was struck by a van at 10:34 a.m.

“They (the driver of the van) failed to maintain their travel lane, striking the pedestrian,” Wellman said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the van stopped and cooperated with troopers, Wellman said. She said delays should be expected in the area through approximately 3 p.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A magic Vegas wedding with Pawn Stars, Pauly Shore and Flavor Flav
A magic Vegas wedding with Pawn Stars, Pauly Shore and Flavor Flav
2
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
3
Hundreds protest vaccine, Nevada mandate on Strip
Hundreds protest vaccine, Nevada mandate on Strip
4
Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts
Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts
5
Lehner to meet with NHL officials regarding Twitter comments
Lehner to meet with NHL officials regarding Twitter comments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST