Motorist suffers life-threatening injuries in northwest Las Vegas crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 4:22 pm
 

A single-vehicle crash in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon hospitalized a motorist with life-threatening injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. on North Riley Street and West La Mancha Avenue, near Ann Road and Durango Drive, Lt. Aaron Lee said.

The motorist rolled over “into a parked landscape trailer,” Lee wrote in a text message.

The crash remained under investigation, Lee said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

