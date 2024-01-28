Motorist suffers life-threatening injuries in northwest Las Vegas crash, police say

The crash was happend Saturday afternoon near Ann Road and Durango Drive.

A single-vehicle crash in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon hospitalized a motorist with life-threatening injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. on North Riley Street and West La Mancha Avenue, near Ann Road and Durango Drive, Lt. Aaron Lee said.

The motorist rolled over “into a parked landscape trailer,” Lee wrote in a text message.

The crash remained under investigation, Lee said.

