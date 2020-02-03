Mount Charleston loses power as strong winds hit Southern Nevada

A Nevada Energy outage map showed nearly 400 customers in Mount Charleston without power as of 5:30 p.m.

Mailboxes in Old Town on Mount Charleston stand in a snow drift in February 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents on Mount Charleston lost power Sunday evening in the midst of a high wind warning, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

6pm Wind Impact Update ⚠️ Town of Mt. Charleston, NV out of power due to wind. – Gusts –

Oak Creek, CA: 73 mph

Bishop Creek, CA: 71 mph

Deer Creek, NV: 69 mph

Red Rock, NV (@RedRockCynLV): 67 mph

Owens Valley, CA: 65 mph#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 3, 2020

A Nevada Energy outage map showed nearly 400 customers in Mount Charleston without power as of 5:30 p.m. The Mount Charleston Fire Protection District said there were no safety concerns in the area as of 6:20 p.m.

Weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said the extreme gusts are expected to continue through the night and into the early morning.

Boucher said the west and southwest parts of the valley will likely see gusts up to 70 miles an hour by 10 p.m., dying down to 50 or 60 mph gusts into the early morning. The north and northeast areas will likely see gusts up to 50 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.