Mount Charleston ‘Mahogany Fire’ — PHOTOS

A wind-whipped fire at Mount Charleston on Sunday is captured by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers.

Amy Mojica, left, and her father Mauricio Mojica, take photos as the Mahogany Fire burns behind them at Mount Charleston as seen from Kyle Canyon Road on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chris Newcomer takes a photo of the Mahogany Fire on his way home from hiking Cathedral Rock at Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near a rise about Harris Spring Road on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The fire danger remain high with Smokey the Bear off of Kyle Canyon Road during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isabel Nava, 17, and her family pack up their camping gear just to be safe as they leave the Fletcher View Campground off of Kyle Canyon Road during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isabel Nava, 17, left, and father Eddie Nava pack up their camping gear just to be safe as they leave the Fletcher View Campground off of Kyle Canyon Road during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Smoke is seen from Snow Mountain overpass and U.S. Highway 95 North on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas, after a fire broke out on Mount Charleston. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun is blanketed in red smoke originating from a wildfire at Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Smoke is seen from the ridge along Kyle Canyon Road, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas, after a fire broke out on Mt. Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke is seen from Kyle Canyon Road on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas, after a fire broke out on Mt. Charleston. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nathan Taylor, a Las Vegas resident, watches smoke rising near Mount Charleston from West Grand Teton Drive on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Smoke moves with a fast wind on the way up Kyle Canyon, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in northwest Las Vegas, after a fire broke out on Mt. Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An American flag blows in the wind as the Mahogany Fire burns in the background at Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A brush fire that had started off consuming 10 acres near Archery Range and Deer Creek grew to 5,000 acres, whipped by wind gusts of 40 mph late Sunday afternoon.

The Mahogany Fire had zero containment as of 7:30 p.m, according to a Forest Service tweet.

The #MahoganyFire has grown to 5000 acres with 0% containment. Lee Canyon has been evacuated.

For information on evacuations, please refer to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. pic.twitter.com/T93TFqn0i4 — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) June 29, 2020

Lee Canyon also has been evacuated.

As of 9:50 p.m., Kyle Canyon had not been evacuated.

No injuries had been reported as of 7:30 p.m.

State Route 158 is closed at both state Route 157 and state Route 156, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.