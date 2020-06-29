Mount Charleston ‘Mahogany Fire’ — PHOTOS
A wind-whipped fire at Mount Charleston on Sunday is captured by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers.
A brush fire that had started off consuming 10 acres near Archery Range and Deer Creek grew to 5,000 acres, whipped by wind gusts of 40 mph late Sunday afternoon.
The Mahogany Fire had zero containment as of 7:30 p.m, according to a Forest Service tweet.
The #MahoganyFire has grown to 5000 acres with 0% containment. Lee Canyon has been evacuated.
For information on evacuations, please refer to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. pic.twitter.com/T93TFqn0i4
Lee Canyon also has been evacuated.
As of 9:50 p.m., Kyle Canyon had not been evacuated.
No injuries had been reported as of 7:30 p.m.
State Route 158 is closed at both state Route 157 and state Route 156, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.