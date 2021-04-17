69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2021 - 9:54 am
 
Updated April 17, 2021 - 12:41 pm
A mountain lion lies in a van after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court ...
A mountain lion lies in a van after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Department of Wildlife and animal control officials look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Department of Wildlife and animal control officials carry a mountain lion after it was tran ...
The Department of Wildlife and animal control officials carry a mountain lion after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A mountain lion lies in a van after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court ...
A mountain lion lies in a van after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A mountain lion was removed from a far northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood on Saturday.

Las Vegas police and officials with animal control and the Department of Wildlife were called Saturday morning after a mountain lion was spotted on Sweet Dreams Court, a residential are on the outskirts of the valley near Durango Drive and Moccasin Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis said.

The mountain lion was seen sleeping in the area before officials caught it, Dennis said.

The cat was tranquilized and will be “returned to the wilderness,” the city of Las Vegas tweeted.

Saturday was the second time this month that a mountain lion has been captured in the Las Vegas Valley and released back into the wild.

On April 1, a 60-pound female mountain lion was found 15 feet up a tree across from the Siena Golf Club, near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said.

That mountain lion was released to the foothills of the Spring Mountains. It was believed to be the same animal that was reported in Summerlin weeks before that, although it is possible more than one mountain lion was in the area at the time, officials said.

It was unclear if the mountain lion seen Saturday was the same cat.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip
Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip
2
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
3
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
4
Raiders mailbag: Could team have their eye on couple of veterans?
Raiders mailbag: Could team have their eye on couple of veterans?
5
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST