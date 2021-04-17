Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police were called to the far northwest Las Vegas Valley after a mountain lion was spotted Saturday morning.

A mountain lion lies in a van after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Department of Wildlife and animal control officials look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Department of Wildlife and animal control officials carry a mountain lion after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A mountain lion lies in a van after it was tranquilized and captured around Sweet Dreams Court in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A mountain lion was removed from a far northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood on Saturday.

Las Vegas police and officials with animal control and the Department of Wildlife were called Saturday morning after a mountain lion was spotted on Sweet Dreams Court, a residential are on the outskirts of the valley near Durango Drive and Moccasin Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis said.

The mountain lion was seen sleeping in the area before officials caught it, Dennis said.

The cat was tranquilized and will be “returned to the wilderness,” the city of Las Vegas tweeted.

Thanks to our Animal Control officers for assisting @LVMPD and @NWDOW with safely capturing a mountain lion in the northwest this morning. The cat will be tranquilized and returned to the wilderness 👏 📷 Kimberly Astle pic.twitter.com/8BHigGk6Dk — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 17, 2021

Saturday was the second time this month that a mountain lion has been captured in the Las Vegas Valley and released back into the wild.

On April 1, a 60-pound female mountain lion was found 15 feet up a tree across from the Siena Golf Club, near West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said.

That mountain lion was released to the foothills of the Spring Mountains. It was believed to be the same animal that was reported in Summerlin weeks before that, although it is possible more than one mountain lion was in the area at the time, officials said.

It was unclear if the mountain lion seen Saturday was the same cat.

Further information was not immediately available.

