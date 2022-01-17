56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Mountain lion flees before it can be tranquilized in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2022 - 10:23 am
 
Updated January 17, 2022 - 11:36 am
A mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence on the 3600 block of Emerald Beach ...
A mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence on the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence on the 3600 block of Emerald Beach ...
A mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence on the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mountain lion made a getaway Monday before authorities were able to tranquilize it in a backyard of a western Las Vegas residence early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler said police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road just after 9 a.m.

“(The call) was due to a reported mountain lion in the backyard,” Boxler wrote in a text. “Officers confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion and requested assistance from the Nevada Division of Wildlife and Clark County Animal Control.”

Boxler said the lion was contained in the backyard and police were “working on a plan with other agencies to safely tranquilize the animal for its safety and the safety of the public.”

But before the big cat could be rendered unconscious, it escaped from the backyard and dashed west on Ivory Beach Drive, toward Erva Street.

Authorities were searching the area for the mountain lion, and advised people in the area to stay inside their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
2
Raiders report: One-and-done for playoff officiating crew
Raiders report: One-and-done for playoff officiating crew
3
2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting arrested in Texas
2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting arrested in Texas
4
With season over, Mark Davis begins process on picking coach
With season over, Mark Davis begins process on picking coach
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak sits on sidelines as schools shut down
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak sits on sidelines as schools shut down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST