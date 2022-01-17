Mountain lion flees before it can be tranquilized in west Las Vegas

After being cornered in the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court, the big cat was last seen dashing to the west.

A mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence on the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mountain lion made a getaway Monday before authorities were able to tranquilize it in a backyard of a western Las Vegas residence early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler said police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road just after 9 a.m.

“(The call) was due to a reported mountain lion in the backyard,” Boxler wrote in a text. “Officers confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion and requested assistance from the Nevada Division of Wildlife and Clark County Animal Control.”

Boxler said the lion was contained in the backyard and police were “working on a plan with other agencies to safely tranquilize the animal for its safety and the safety of the public.”

But before the big cat could be rendered unconscious, it escaped from the backyard and dashed west on Ivory Beach Drive, toward Erva Street.

Authorities were searching the area for the mountain lion, and advised people in the area to stay inside their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

