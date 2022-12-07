Mountain lion in northwest Las Vegas captured

Las Vegas police have found a mountain lion in a neighborhood in the far northwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police received a report of the animal at 8:52 p.m. in the 7500 block of Cliff Peaks Street, near North Grand Canyon Drive and Farm Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nevada Department of Wildlife tranquilized and captured the animal sometime Wednesday morning, according to Metro Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

Recent lion incidents

The search Tuesday night was the latest episode of a mountain lion roaming a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

— In May, a large mountain lion roamed a neighborhood near two schools in the Jones Boulevard and West Flamingo Road area. It was not captured.

— In January, a mountain lion was euthanized by authorities in the backyard of a home in west Las Vegas after it escaped attempts to tranquilize it.

— In July 2020, a mountain lion that roamed a far west Summerlin neighborhood near Vassiliadis Elementary School was tranquilized and moved back to the Spring Mountains.

— In September 2020, another mountain lion in poor health was euthanized after it showed up in the area of Midnight Falls Street and Horse Drive, near the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

Several other mountain lion encounters have also been reported in the valley as well in recent years.