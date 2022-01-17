Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon

A mountain lion was euthanized Monday after escaping a cordon set up by authorities in the backyard of a western Las Vegas home and fleeing into a nearby residential area.

A mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence on the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence on the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mountain lion was euthanized Monday after escaping a cordon set up by authorities in the backyard of a western Las Vegas home and fleeing into a neighboring residential area.

Authorities euthanized the big cat on the 3900 block of Wainscot Court, Las Vegas police said.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road just after 9 a.m.

“(The call) was due to a reported mountain lion in the backyard,” Boxler wrote in a text. “Officers confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion and requested assistance from the Nevada Division of Wildlife and Clark County Animal Control.”

Boxler said the lion was contained in the backyard and police were “working on a plan with other agencies to safely tranquilize the animal for its safety and the safety of the public.”

But before the cat could be rendered unconscious, it escaped from the backyard and dashed west on Ivory Beach Drive, toward Erva Street.

Authorities searched the area for about an hour after the mountain lion’s escape before locating it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.