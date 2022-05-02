Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas

A large mountain lion that roamed a Las Vegas neighborhood near two schools Monday escaped a law enforcement dragnet aimed at capturing the big cat.

A mountain lion was spotted in 6200 block of Fairbanks Road, near Jones Boulevard and West Flamingo Road on Monday, May 2, 2022. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas police officers and Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden gather around the area where a large mountain lion that roamed a Las Vegas neighborhood near the 6200 block of Fairbanks Road, near Jones Boulevard and West Flamingo Road on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said officers received reports of the mountain lion in the 6200 block of Fairbanks Road, near Jones Boulevard and West Flamingo Road, at 11:15 a.m.

“We are assisting the Nevada Department of Wildlife reference a mountain lion,” Parra said.

The lion was later observed in the neighborhood near both Kenny Guinn Middle School and Harvey Dondero Elementary School. Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler said from the scene that police searched dilligently for the feline.

“Before we were able to de-escalate the situation and tranquilize the mountain lion, it took off,” Boxler said. “It ran in a southbound direction.”

Police searched several streets and backyards without success. Residents in the area, meanwhile, were advised to stay inside their homes.

“We couldn’t find it,” Boxler said. “We were able to follow it the best we could…We checked the surrounding areas it is not here.”

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said police ultimately shut down the search. Anyone who sees the cat is urged to call authorities immediately.

“We are relying on people, if they see it in their backyard, to call in,” Boxler said. “Use caution. They can be in trees. So rather than looking down, look up also. The last one I had of these in Summerlin …we looked up and it was there.”

The search Monday was the latest episode of a mountain lion roaming a west Las Vegas neighborhood. In January a mountain lion was euthanized by authorities in the backyard of a home in west Las Vegas after it escaped attempts to tranquilize it. A mountain lion that roamed a far west Summerlin neighborhood near Vassiliadis Elementary School, 215 Antelope Ridge Drive, in July 2020 was tranquilized and moved back to the Spring Mountains.

In September, another mountain lion in poor health was euthanized after it showed up in the area of Midnight Falls Street and Horse Drive, near the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. Several other mountain lion encounters have also been reported in the valley as well.

The Clark County School District communications office could not be reached for comment Monday. Doug Nielsen, spokesman for the Department of Wildlife, said authorities are hoping the cat returns to its natural habitat.

“What we are hoping is the cat is making it back to the open country and the Spring Mountain range where it belongs,” he said.

