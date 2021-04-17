Mountain lion spotted in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police were called to the far northwest Las Vegas Valley after a mountain lion was spotted Saturday morning.

(Getty Images)

The Department of Wildlife and animal control officials were helping police after the mountain lion was seen on Sweet Dreams Court, a residential neighborhood in the outskirts of the valley near Durango Drive and Moccasin Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis said.

Officials have asked everyone in the area to stay inside until the mountain lion is removed. Dennis said about 9:45 a.m. that the mountain lion had appeared to be sleeping.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

