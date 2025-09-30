Moving to Las Vegas? Don’t start packing that truck just yet

Nevada dropped dramatically in the rankings for people moving into the state last year, going from 11th to 35th, according to U-Haul.

Are you someone who is living outside Las Vegas and the Silver State?

You may want to know there’s been some not-so-pleasant news about life and the economy in Nevada this year. For example:

— Consumers are cutting back on buying cars and clothes, and on dining out in the valley over the past year.

— Visitation to Las Vegas is in a downward spiral.

— Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales are falling.

— Southern Nevada’s industrial vacancy rate is sharply higher than it was just a few years ago.

— Las Vegas has shed thousands of jobs recently during an ongoing tourism slump.

But should you consider moving to Las Vegas? And if you’re living in the valley now, should you leave?

A recent report from U-Haul could prove helpful in your decision.

U-Haul arrivals to the Silver State dropped last year compared with 2023. Nevada dropped dramatically in the rankings for people moving into the state last year, going from 11th to 35th, according to U-Haul’s Growth Index.

Nevada had registered as a net-gain state (with more U-Haul arrivals than departures) in four of the previous five years, according to the report.

South Carolina was the top growth state last year for moves into the state, according to U-Haul, followed by Texas and North Carolina. The company said it tracked data of more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck rentals.

The top three origin states for arriving U-Haul customers to Las Vegas (excluding other Nevada areas) are California, Arizona and Utah. The top three origin metro areas for arriving U-Haul customers to Las Vegas (from outside Nevada) are Los Angeles, Phoenix and the Bay Area (San Francisco/San Jose areas), U-Haul reported.

But on the flip side, where are people moving to if they’re leaving Las Vegas?

U-Haul says the top destinations include (perhaps not surprisingly) Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, Calif., Sacramento and Phoenix.

U-Haul’s Growth Index says Nevada dropped 24 spots last year in U-Haul’s ranking of most popular states. Nevada ranked No. 11 in 2023, and in 2024, it was No. 35.

Other states that saw a big slide in the rankings include Colorado and New Mexico.

But let’s take a look at some positive trends if you’re thinking about packing up that U-Haul and driving to Sin City.

— Las Vegas’ jobless rate dipped last month.

— Las Vegas is experiencing a wave of new entertainment jobs.

— Tourism experts are convinced visitation to Las Vegas will take a turn for the better in the fall and into 2026.

