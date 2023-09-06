Multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic in south central Las Vegas Valley

The crash shut down lanes Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down lanes Wednesday morning in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on the 7300 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Warm Springs Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The extent of injuries is unknown, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.