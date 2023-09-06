96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic in south central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 8:52 am
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 4:59 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down lanes Wednesday morning in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on the 7300 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Warm Springs Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The extent of injuries is unknown, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
3
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
4
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
5
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fatal crash investigated in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Fatal crash investigated in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Fatal crash investigated in North Las Vegas
Fatal crash investigated in North Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas