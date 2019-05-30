81°F
Multiple vehicles involved in injury accident in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 8:57 am
 
Updated May 30, 2019 - 9:10 am

At least one person was injured in a serious crash Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, according to Metro’s traffic unit.

Numerous vehicles were involved and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area, the police department said on Twitter.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

