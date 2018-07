The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting that Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 is closed down in both directions after a multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

One car flipped on its roof in a multivehicle crash on Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 in southeast Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A crash involved several vehicles has closed Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 in both directions, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting that Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 is closed down in both directions after a multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County Fire Department are at the scene in southeast Las Vegas.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.