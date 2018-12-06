Museum catalogs last of Las Vegas shooting memorial momentos

Call the black-and-white sticker bearing the “Vegas Strong” hash tag No. 2017.34M.7053 because, from now on, that’ll be the way it can be found in the Clark County Museum’s collection.

Volunteer Gary Bagley at the Clark County Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, catalogues the final items of the more than 17,000 items left at the makeshift memorial near the Las Vegas sign after the Oct. 1 shootings. An additional 200 items currently on display at the museum will be catalogued in February. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Museum volunteers, from left, Kathleen Banninger, Erin Luebke, and Ilene Bernal catalogue Thursday, Dec. 6 2018, items given to the Metropolitan Police Department, after the Oct. 1 shootings. Earlier the volunteers catalogued the final items of the more than 17,000 items left at the makeshift memorial near the Las Vegas sign after the Oct. 1 shootings. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Museum Registrar Cynthia Sanford, left, and volunteers Ilene Bernal, right, and Erin Luebke re-house the final items Thursday, Dec. 6 2018, of the more than 17,000 items left at the makeshift memorial near the Las Vegas sign after the Oct. 1 shootings. An additional 200 items currently on display at the museum will be catalogued when the exhibit comes down. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Museum volunteers Erin Luebke, left, and Ilene Bernal scan the final items Thursday, Dec. 6 2018, of the more than 17,000 items left at the makeshift memorial near the Las Vegas sign after the Oct. 1 shootings. An additional 200 items currently on display at the museum will be catalogued when the exhibit comes down. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Gary Bagley and Kathleen Banninger, at the Clark County Museum in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, catalogue one of the final items of the more than 17,000 items left at the makeshift memorial near the Las Vegas sign after the Oct. 1 shootings. An additional 200 items currently on display at the museum will be catalogued when the exhibit comes down. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

On Thursday, volunteers catalogued the last of the bulk of the items that were left near and around the Strip’s “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting of just over a year ago.

After acknowledging the cataloging of the sticker, museum volunteers began work on the next phase of the effort: Cataloging the first of five boxes of items received by Las Vegas police after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting. Then, says Cynthia Sanford, museum registrar, about 200 uncatalogued items on display in the museum’s Oct. 1 exhibit will be cataloged when the exhibit closes in late February.

According to Sanford, more than 17,000 shooting-related artifacts have been cataloged since the effort — which has included the work of about 60 volunteers — began in November 2017.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.