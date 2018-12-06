Museum catalogs last of Las Vegas shooting memorial momentos

Call the black-and-white sticker bearing the “Vegas Strong” hash tag No. 2017.34M.7053 because, from now on, that’ll be the way it can be found in the Clark County Museum’s collection.
On Thursday, volunteers catalogued the last of the bulk of the items that were left near and around the Strip’s “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting of just over a year ago.
After acknowledging the cataloging of the sticker, museum volunteers began work on the next phase of the effort: Cataloging the first of five boxes of items received by Las Vegas police after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting. Then, says Cynthia Sanford, museum registrar, about 200 uncatalogued items on display in the museum’s Oct. 1 exhibit will be cataloged when the exhibit closes in late February.
According to Sanford, more than 17,000 shooting-related artifacts have been cataloged since the effort — which has included the work of about 60 volunteers — began in November 2017.
