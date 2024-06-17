73°F
Local Las Vegas

‘Mysterious monolith’ found on trail overlooking Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say members of its search and rescue team found a "mysterious monolith" on a trail outside the valley over the weekend. (Courtesy LVMPD)
Las Vegas police say members of its search and rescue team found a "mysterious monolith" on a trail outside the valley over the weekend. (Courtesy LVMPD)
Las Vegas police say members of its search and rescue team found a "mysterious monolith" on a trail outside the valley over the weekend. (Courtesy LVMPD)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 11:47 am
 
Updated June 17, 2024 - 1:11 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department said members of its search and rescue team found a “mysterious monolith” on a trail outside the valley over the weekend.

According to police, the team found the item near the Gass Peak trail, which is located north of the Las Vegas Valley.

In December 2020, a similar monolith was found standing under the Fremont Street Experience canopy in downtown Las Vegas.

Several nearly identical monoliths have been found in the Western United States in recent years, as well as one in Romania.

They have been seen in Southern Utah; on top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and the Romanian city of Piatra Nemat.

They look like alien artifacts. In part, that’s because they are heavily reminiscent of the monoliths of Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic “2001: A Space Odyssey,” where vast black monoliths are deposited by aliens to guide human beings from one stage of evolution to the next, wrote Vox reporter Constance Grady.

