Name-reading tribute on Friday will honor victims of Oct. 1 shooting

The ceremony will take place at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd., at 10:05 p.m.

A dedication for Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim Jack Beaton at Las Vegas Community Healing Garden Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and city communications director David Riggleman will read the names of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting four years ago Friday at a downtown Las Vegas event.

The tribute will take place at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd., at 10:05 p.m. The event is one of many scheduled throughout Friday to honor the victims of the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

Fifty-eight people died initially as a gunman rained bullets from a hotel room at Mandalay Bay on the country music concert across the street, and hundreds more were injured. Two survivors later died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Earlier Friday, more than 200 people gathered in the amphitheater of the Clark County Government Center just after sunrise to participate in the annual 1 October Remembrance Ceremony honoring those killed in the massacre.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.