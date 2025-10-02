Names of 58 Las Vegas shooting victims to be read aloud

Remembrance ceremonies for the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas continued on Wednesday night — the eighth anniversary of the massacre.

Parent Jeff Poole speaks of his daughter Kerri Lynn Galvan, one of the 58 killed in the shooting, during the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance service at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sheriff Kevin McMahill gives a welcome to all in attendance during the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance service at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The names of the 58 people who died the night of the shooting at a music festival on the Strip and in the immediate aftermath were to be read aloud in a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard, starting at 10:05 p.m., which is approximately the time that the gunfire began.

“A bell will toll and a candle will be lit in remembrance for each person we lost because of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert,” a news release from the city of Las Vegas said.

The annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance service also took place Wednesday morning at the Clark County Government Center Ampitheater.

In 2020, then Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced that the shooting’s official death toll would increase to 60 after the deaths of two women from complications resulting from their gunshot wounds in November 2019 and May 2020.

