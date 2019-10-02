Names of Oct. 1 victims read at Las Vegas Healing Garden — LIVESTREAM

Starting at 10:05 p.m. at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the 58 killed during the Las Vegas massacre exactly two years ago.

Exactly two years after the Las Vegas massacre on Oct. 1, 2017, the names of the 58 killed are read at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cydnee Gomez, center, gets a hug from Cameron Bonifacio as they walk through the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden with mother Angel Gomez, right, before the start of a ceremony honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Cyndee and Angel Gomez both are survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ella Goldy holds a red sunflower honoring her mother Samantha Olander, who survived the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, before the start of a ceremony honoring the victims of the shooting at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rick Barnette, left, and Cindy Foster walk through the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden before the start of a ceremony honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors walk through the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden before the start of a ceremony honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors walk through the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden before the start of a ceremony honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors walk through the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden before the start of a ceremony honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Mayor Carolyn Goodman was scheduled to begin reading the list of names at 10:05 p.m., the time when the first reports of gunfire came in from the Route 91 Harvest musical festival. Candles for each of the victims also were to be lit at the healing garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Goodman also read the names at the garden last year. The garden was built and designed by a group of volunteers in the wake of the mass shooting.

