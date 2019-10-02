Names of Oct. 1 victims read at Las Vegas Healing Garden — LIVESTREAM
Starting at 10:05 p.m. at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the 58 killed during the Las Vegas massacre exactly two years ago.
This is part of an ongoing series observing the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. See all of our coverage here.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman was scheduled to begin reading the list of names at 10:05 p.m., the time when the first reports of gunfire came in from the Route 91 Harvest musical festival. Candles for each of the victims also were to be lit at the healing garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.
Goodman also read the names at the garden last year. The garden was built and designed by a group of volunteers in the wake of the mass shooting.
