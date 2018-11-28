National Atomic Testing Museum is Las Vegas blast from past

The National Atomic Testing Museum was opened in Las Vegas in March 2005 by the Nevada Test Site Historical Foundation.

The National Atomic Testing Museum, located at 755 E. Flamingo Road, was opened in March 2005 by the Nevada Test Site Historical Foundation.

In December 2011, President Barack Obama signed a bill that made the museum a national museum and it became affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution.

The museum’s mission is to educate about the Cold War era, nuclear testing and global security, including issues pertaining to North Korea.

Exhibits in the museum include Geiger counters, bombs, an Area 51 display, Civil Defense items and more.

