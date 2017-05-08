NDOT awards contract for Charleston repaving project

(Thinkstock)

Charleston Boulevard will be repaved along a 4½-mile stretch running through Las Vegas’ west end, under a $5.3 million contract awarded Monday by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Las Vegas Paving will remove an old layer of asphalt, mill the road and lay new asphalt on Charleston between Town Center Drive and Rainbow Boulevard. Additional improvements include better drainage, repairs to concrete medians and handicap-accessible enhancements.

“It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the lifecycle of the highway,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “The project will require 38,000 tons of asphalt, or enough blacktop to pave 6,000 average-sized driveways.”

Two lanes of traffic will remain open along Charleston during the nine-month project, set to begin by June 26, Illia said. Most of the construction is scheduled as overnight work.

