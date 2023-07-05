Nearly 100 fires reported in Clark County on July Fourth

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 100 fires occurred in Clark County on Tuesday, fire officials said.

How many of the 99 fires were caused by fireworks won’t be released for a few days, said Kelly Blackmon, senior deputy fire chief and fire marshal for the Clark County Fire Department.

“While we can assume that many of these fires were caused by fireworks, we won’t have a final count for a few days,” Blackmon said in an email.

Of the fires, 61 were tree, bush or brush fires, 18 were dumpster or trash can fires, five were wash or empty lot fires, six were unclassified outside fires and nine were building fires, according to a preliminary summary from Blackmon.

The building fires were all out, and the Fire Department is investigating the causes, she said.

Only one injury was listed in the summary. The injury, which involved a trash can fire inside a building, was labeled as minor.

The Fire Department recorded the fires from 6 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Blackmon said.

In the email sent just before midnight, Blackmon noted that all fireworks are illegal in Clark County after July 4, except for fireworks used in professional shows.

