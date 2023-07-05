85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Nearly 100 fires reported in Clark County on July Fourth

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 12:50 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 100 fires occurred in Clark County on Tuesday, fire officials said.

How many of the 99 fires were caused by fireworks won’t be released for a few days, said Kelly Blackmon, senior deputy fire chief and fire marshal for the Clark County Fire Department.

“While we can assume that many of these fires were caused by fireworks, we won’t have a final count for a few days,” Blackmon said in an email.

Of the fires, 61 were tree, bush or brush fires, 18 were dumpster or trash can fires, five were wash or empty lot fires, six were unclassified outside fires and nine were building fires, according to a preliminary summary from Blackmon.

The building fires were all out, and the Fire Department is investigating the causes, she said.

Only one injury was listed in the summary. The injury, which involved a trash can fire inside a building, was labeled as minor.

The Fire Department recorded the fires from 6 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Blackmon said.

In the email sent just before midnight, Blackmon noted that all fireworks are illegal in Clark County after July 4, except for fireworks used in professional shows.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
2
Four Nevadans are calling on the court to block this new law
Four Nevadans are calling on the court to block this new law
3
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
4
Meow-ving out: Siegfried & Roy’s big cats leaving The Mirage
Meow-ving out: Siegfried & Roy’s big cats leaving The Mirage
5
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Major fires: 2 valley blazes still under investigation
Major fires: 2 valley blazes still under investigation
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire
1 dead, another missing after Las Vegas apartment fire
1 dead, another missing after Las Vegas apartment fire
Councilman calls series of apartment fires ‘clearly unaccceptable’
Councilman calls series of apartment fires ‘clearly unaccceptable’
Still smoking: Apartment complex fire remains ‘deep-seated’
Still smoking: Apartment complex fire remains ‘deep-seated’