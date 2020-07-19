Nearly 1,300 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported in Nevada

Health officials reported nearly 1,300 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in Nevada on Sunday, bringing the state total to 35,765 cases and 647 deaths.

People line up for a coronavirus testing site at Texas Station in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Health officials reported nearly 1,300 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in Nevada on Sunday, bringing the state total to 35,765 cases and 647 deaths.

A majority of those cases —1,128 out of 1,288 — were reported in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, bringing the county total to 30,432. The lone death was reported in Nye County.

Sunday marked the fifth day in a row that officials reported more than 1,000 cases in Clark County and the fifth ever instance of a thousand-plus daily increase in cases. The highest number of reported daily cases in Clark County was 1,315 on Thursday.

Data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services show that the state’s infection rate continues to increase, and is now calculated at 9.24 percent, up by more than 1 percentage point since last Sunday.

The rate had been declining for more than two months before hitting a low of 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then.

The department reported that 11 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 with suspected cases, and as of Sunday morning two more Nevadans were admitted to intensive care units for treatment.

Both the state and the county health district redistribute new cases and death data after daily announcements to better reflect when a patient experienced an onset of symptoms or when a death occurred. The county data comes with a disclaimer that daily totals may be skewed on days when a large number of laboratory tests are reported late.

Health officials have performed 490,644 COVID-19 tests on 387,074 people, according to DHHS data.

