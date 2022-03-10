Nearly 2K NV Energy customers without power in Las Vegas Valley

The cause of the outage was not immediately specified by NV Energy. The outage did, however, unfold as strong winds swept through the Las Vegas Valley.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nearly 2,000 customers of NV Energy were without power in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

The cause of the outage was not immediately specified by NV Energy. The outage did, however, unfold as strong winds swept through the Las Vegas Valley.

The customers impacted were mostly in the zip code of 89101, which runs from Main Street in central Las Vegas approaching Pecos Road to the east. NV Energy said as of 7:10 a.m. there were 1,943 customers without power. Traffic lights also were out in the area of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas, meanwhile, had a wind advisory in place for most areas of Southern Nevada Thursday. Gusts were forecast to approach 40 to 50 miles per hour in the region with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees colder than Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.