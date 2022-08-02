Need a pet? Animal shelters waiving, cutting fees

Several local organizations are participating in the Clear the Shelters event this month.

Krysta Mills of North Las Vegas waits at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas to drop off a dog she found while walking her own dog near her home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lost dog waits to be reunited with its owners at the The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Donut is a fee-waived pet available for adoption in Las Vegas at animalfoundation.com. (Animal Foundation)

Aiden Fox, 11, left, and his mother Kara, of Henderson, play with a dog for adoption during the Clear the Shelters event at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility in Henderson on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Aiden Fox, 11, left, and his mother Kara, of Henderson, play with a dog for adoption during the Clear the Shelters event at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility in Henderson on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kittens like this little guy will be available for adoption by appointment during the Clear the Shelters event in August. (Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions)

Several Las Vegas Valley animal shelters are participating in the eighth annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption event in August.

Now through Aug. 31, the Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for adult animals six months and older. The shelter took in more than 2,000 pets in July and has been running low on kennel space, according to a Facebook post.

This month, adoptions are taking place at the foundation on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic starting at 11 a.m. every day. Fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines.

Another organization participating in the event is Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, which is doubling all donations up to $20,000 through Aug. 7.

Christi Dineff, executive director of Homeward Bound, said people keeping their support of animal shelters local will go a long way for the homeless cat population in Las Vegas.

“The challenge is that there is increased need during a time when many are facing hardships,” Dineff said in a news release. “With rising supply costs, inflation, and nationwide veterinarian shortages, providing medical care for the cats in our community can be tough, both for pet owners and organizations like ours.”

In addition, the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Bureau is offering half-off adoptions for all pets one year and older in August. Pets available for adoption can be found at 24PetConnect.com or on the bureau’s Facebook page.

Those interested in adopting can call 702-267-4970 with the animal’s ID number.

The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Adoptions close at 4:30 p.m. daily.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.