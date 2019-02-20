“Negligible” amount of ricin found in Las Vegas hazmat incident

Las Vegas police are expected to provide additional details on a hazardous materials response after a person was found dead Monday at an apartment complex. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A “negligible” amount of ricin was found in the Las Vegas apartment of a man who appears to have died by suicide, officials announced Wednesday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of ricin, a deadly toxin derived from castor beans, Wednesday morning in the central valley apartment after a hazardous materials investigation the day before, Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Darcy said at a news conference.

The ricin was contained to the apartment, he said.

“As of this morning, the scene was safe and there was no threat to the residents,” Darcy said Wednesday.

Metro officers first responded Monday to a fourplex within the apartment complex on the 5300 block of Retablo Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, on a call about a death, which police said was possibly a suicide.

Officers at the scene on Monday found a 36-year-old man, Matthew Joel Friedman, deceased on the couch. Next to him on the floor, police said, were a hypodermic needle, syringe and spoon with heroin.

The man had a handwritten suicide note on a table near his body, and investigators found a bag of red castor beans, which are used to make ricin, police said Wednesday. The beans were found in their natural state, prompting investigators to remove his body and seal the apartment.

It wasn’t clear whether the man died of ricin poisoning, as the Clark County coroner’s office had not yet determined his cause and manner of death.

Dr. Joseph Iser, chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said those who had been exposed were not showing symptoms of poisoning. The ricin was not airborne and therefore, unlikely to be inhaled, he said.

“This was contained. There is no public health threat. There is no releasable kinds of ricin that anyone should be worried about,” Iser said.

Police contained the residence and do not think anyone in the surrounding area was exposed to a hazardous material, police said Tuesday. Officers closed the area while they investigated and told nearby residents at the complex to shelter in their homes.

Previous ricin cases

It wasn’t until 2005 that a special Southern Nevada task force equipped to handle a variety of dangers, including ricin, was created.

Its inception came two years after a biochemist injected himself with the deadly agent. In that 2003 incident, Las Vegas authorities were unprepared and ill-equipped to handle it, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time.

Police officers at the scene, in a home near Rainbow Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue, handled the liquid toxin and its main ingredient, castor beans, without any protective equipment as they packaged them to send to the hospital for testing. Some officers went home without any decontamination.

The task force called All-Hazards Regional Multi-Agency Operations and Response, or ARMOR includes Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas police, the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments, and state and federal agencies.

The poison again made headlines in 2008, when enough ricin to kill more than 500 people was found at Extended Stay America, 4270 S. Valley View Blvd., the Review-Journal reported at the time. The discovery was made after the room’s occupant, Roger Bergendorff, was hospitalized for respiratory problems.

Bergendorff was later sentenced to serve between 37 months and 46 months in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

