Nellis Air Force Base welcomes new commander

With the passing of the guidon — a pennant that designates a military unit — during a closed ceremony Thursday, Col. Todd Dyer assumed command of the base from Col. Cavan Craddock, Nellis officials announced.

Craddock, who has been commander of the base about 10 miles northeast of downtown Las Vegas since May 2018, is retiring after 25 years in the Air Force.

Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, presided over the ceremony, which was closed to the media and most base employees because of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

“The work Col. Craddock has accomplished will positively impact Nellis, our Air Force, our joint force, and our partner nations for years to come,” Corcoran was quoted saying in a Nellis story on the change of command.

“He saw to the development of critical mission infrastructure which will propel the premier operational testing, tactics development, and advanced training missions housed here at Nellis and lead the way towards the realization of true joint, all domain warfighting.”

Corcoran pointed to The Shadow Operations Center, Virtual Test and Training Center, and 53 WG data lab as a few of Craddock’s successes.

“I can’t say enough about his steadfast leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to make some really tough, often unpopular, decisions, and those decisions have enabled Nellis to sustain its critical missions in support of our nation’s warfighters.”

Additionally, during his tenure, Craddock garnered approvals and funding for a new swimming area, which recently broke ground, 5G cell service for the base, and an off-base housing contract to address a dorm deficit, officials said.

“This assignment was an amazing opportunity and a great way to culminate my career,” Craddock said.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to lead the Airmen of the 99th Air Base Wing. I knew when I took command that if I empowered them that they would establish dominance — and they’ve done just that. I could not be more proud of all they have done and I thank them for their amazing service.”

Dyer, an F-15E pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours and 700 combat hours, has now taken the reins. He has received several major awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor. His previous assignment was vice Commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

Dyer will lead the 5,300 Airmen providing mission assurance to six wings, 52 tenant units and 14,000 personnel across base and Nevada Test and Training Range installation complex.

“As I take command today, my vision and goal for the Airmen of the 99th is simple,” Dyer said. “Let’s continue to build relationships and execute at the level of excellence this wing is known for while creating an environment for our Airmen and their families to thrive,” he said.

“My family and I are excited to join such an amazing and diverse group of Airmen, and I know that together we will advance the Nellis legacy.”

