Nellis-Vegas Valley intersection reopens after early morning crash

A crash at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley drive has closed all lanes on Nellis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

An east Las Vegas intersection has reopened following a crash Monday morning that took down power lines.

Shortly after 6 a.m. at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, a truck hit a power pole, sending one person to a hospital with survivable injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The intersection was closed until about 10:15 a.m. while the Clark County Fire Department and NV Energy made repairs.

No other details were available.

Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, las vegas, nv