Nevada company helps Boys & Girls club prepare to reopen

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is tentatively planning to reopen six of the nonprofit’s 13 clubs on June 1.

Technician Marc Kmetz of MicroGerm Defense Nevada uses an electrostatic sprayer at James Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas Thursday, May 14, 2020, in preparation for reopening after the coronavirus shutdown. The national environmental services company donated the service and 2,500 masks to the club, which hopes to reopen June 1. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Frank Murano, founder and CEO of MicroGerm Defense of Nevada, left, and Gary Wilkos, chief operating officer, talk to the news media at James Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas Thursday, May 14, 2020. The national environmental services company donated an anti-microbial treatment for the club and 2,500 masks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

To prepare for the reopening, MicroGerm Defense Nevada donated its services and 2,500 masks to the club.

On Thursday, the national environmental services company used electrostatic sprayers to coat all surfaces and textiles in the James Boys & Girls Club’s gymnasium, kitchen, outdoor patio area and playground in North Las Vegas.