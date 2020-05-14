Nevada company helps Boys & Girls club prepare to reopen
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is tentatively planning to reopen six of the nonprofit’s 13 clubs on June 1.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is tentatively planning to reopen six of the nonprofit’s 13 clubs on June 1.
To prepare for the reopening, MicroGerm Defense Nevada donated its services and 2,500 masks to the club.
On Thursday, the national environmental services company used electrostatic sprayers to coat all surfaces and textiles in the James Boys & Girls Club’s gymnasium, kitchen, outdoor patio area and playground in North Las Vegas.