Nevada COVID numbers delayed as county reports 326 new cases

Clark County on Tuesday reported 326 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, as statewide numbers were delayed without an explanation.

Patients enter as COVID-19 testing continues at the Cashman Center by University Medical Center on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County on Tuesday reported 326 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, as statewide numbers were delayed without an explanation.

The updates brought totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 489,721 cases and 7,591 deaths.

Numbers on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard had still not updated as of early afternoon, a trend that has continued for weeks. There was no explanation given for the delay, despite a tweet from Nevada Health Response that suggested the dashboard had been updated.

Related: Tracking coronavirus in Nevada

According to the tweet, statewide numbers stood at 647,600 cases and 9,844 deaths. That represented an increase of 369 new cases and 24 deaths from Monday.

As of Tuesday, health district data showed that 75.22 percent of Southern Nevada residents five and older had initiated vaccination, while 60.17 percent were fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.