Nevada DMV continuing expedited services for ticket payment

A temporary program that allows drivers to pay ticket fines is getting a reprieve.

The interior of the DMV's Flamingo Road location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Drivers will now have the ability to pay traffic fines at the DMV thanks to a new pilot program in conjunction with the Justice Court. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Through the end of July 2018, the Las Vegas Justice Court and the state Department of Motor Vehicles will continue offering expedited services for motorists who need to pay their tickets in order to get their licenses reinstated, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

The service is offered only from a satellite Justice Court window at the DMV’s Flamingo branch, 8250 W. Flamingo Road.

More than 700 people have sorted out their violations since the program started Jan. 9, said Justice Court Traffic Administrator Juliet Carnival.

Unpaid traffic tickets lead to arrest warrants and license suspensions, but DMV officials said the program provides an easy way for drivers to clear those cases.

The Las Vegas Justice Court handles only citations issued in the unincorporated areas of Clark County, DMV officials said. Motorists with citations issued in the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson or North Las Vegas must contact the appropriate court.

