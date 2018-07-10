Nevada DMV resumes online reservations

Nevada drivers can once again make an online reservation for the Department of Motor Vehicles.

People walk through the line at the DMV office at 2701 E. Sahara Ave., in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada drivers can once again make an online reservation for the Department of Motor Vehicles, roughly one week after a computer glitch caused the scheduling system to double-book appointments, agency officials announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

The DMV suspended online appointments shortly after a computer outage was reported by the agency’s vendor, Pasadena-based QLess. That outage resulted in the loss of appointments that were booked online between June 25 and July 2, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

DMV officials honored all existing appointments during the outage — even those that were double-booked.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.