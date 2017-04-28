Nevada high court classifies ‘Las Vegas Law’ as news show

District Attorney Steve Wolfson (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid)

District attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a panel discussion about the television show Las Vegas Law at the William S. Boyd School of Law on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

“Las Vegas Law,” the show about the Clark County district attorney’s office produced by My Entertainment Television, is a news program, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In a unanimous decision, Justice Mark Gibbons wrote that “under the plain language” of a high court rule that defines news coverage and allows for cameras in Nevada courtrooms, the show and production company meet the definition of a news reporter.

“The show focuses on criminal justice in Clark County, which, although potentially entertaining, satisfies the requirement for the recording to be used for informational or educational purposes,” according to the decision.

The ruling stems from attempts by defense lawyers to block top prosecutor Steve Wolfson’s television show from filming the murder trial of Michael Solid, convicted in the slaying of a Las Vegas high school student who refused to give up his iPad on May 16, 2013.

“Although Solid’s trial has concluded, the remaining shows on the current production contract, as well as episodes on any future seasons, will present many of the same issues of widespread importance,” Gibbons wrote.

The first season of “Las Vegas Law” aired on Investigation Discovery in May, and the second season is expected to appear later this year.

