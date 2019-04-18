Nevada Highway Patrol rescues dog on Las Vegas freeway

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers rescued a dog on a Las Vegas freeway interchange on Thursday morning. (NHP Southern Command/Twitter)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers rescued a dog on Interstate 15 Wednesday in central Las Vegas and the agency was looking for her owners.

Troopers found the dog, scared and running around on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl, the highway patrol posted on Twitter.

“She had a collar on so hopefully she will be reunited with her humans soon.” the Tweet read.

