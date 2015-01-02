Nevada juvenile facilities neglect to seek education funding

Nevada’s three juvenile correctional facilities are failing to seek education reimbursements that could save about $632,000 annually, according to a recent state audit.

Red Rock Academy at Summit View Correctional Facility. (Screengrab, Google)

Nevada’s three juvenile correctional facilities are failing to seek education reimbursements that could save about $632,000 annually, according to a recent state audit.

The Division of Child and Family Services, which oversees the juvenile correctional facilities, could save $297,000 annually as part of those savings, if it was allocated money now going to Clark County and Lincoln County school districts for support services the facilities provide, the audit found. Additional savings also could be accrued through changing state law to give the division the power to decide where juvenile offenders are incarcerated, a decision now made by judges and multidisciplinary teams.

The audit was performed by Nevada Department of Administration staff and released in December. Its recommendations are being used to open a dialog between involved state agencies, officials said.

“(The division), in collaboration with the (state) Department of Education is reviewing all aspects of the recommendation along with past legislative discussions related to the subject,” Chrystal Main, spokeswoman for the state Division of Child and Family Services, said this week.

CLAIMING EDUCATION FUNDING

State law allows a hospital or facility that provides residential treatment to children and operates a private school to request reimbursement from the Nevada Department of Education for providing educational services.

However, the Division of Child and Family Services now uses state general funds “not designated for schools” to pay for running Independence High School at the Nevada Youth Training Center facility in Elko, according to the audit. State officials wouldn’t say how long the facility’s high school has been funded this way, but said the issue has been reviewed in prior years by the state officials and the Legislature.

“It was determined that the current funding methodology was and is appropriate,” according to Mary Woods, spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Division of Child and Family Services.

Amber Howell, administrator for the Division of Child and Family Services, supports the audit recommendation to seek Distributive School Account funding from the state Department of Education for young offenders at the Elko facility.

“We understand that the executive branch audit staff have already begun a conversation with the Department of Education administration related to this recommendation,” Howell wrote in a November letter sent to Steve Weinberger, administrator of the state’s Department of Administration.

The division would save about $335,000 a year if it requested Department of Education reimbursement for schooling youth at the Elko facility, the audit found.

Additionally, Clark and Lincoln school districts are being compensated by the Department of Education for services they aren’t responsible for at Red Rock Academy and Caliente Youth Training Center, the audit found. While the districts provide instruction, they don’t pay for related expenses, such as classrooms and utilities, according to the audit.

State officials didn’t explain why this is happening and for how long it’s continued, but Howell’s letter said the Division of Child and Family Services was “unaware” of this funding.

“We have not reached out to (the school districts) and are currently assessing the pros and cons of that change and the impact it would have on the school districts, especially since they provide a critical service to our youth,” Woods said.

If the division requested reimbursement for support services — money now going to the districts — it could save Red Rock Academy about $78,000 a year and Caliente Youth Training Center about $219,000 annually, according to the audit.

DECIDING JUVENILE PLACEMENT

The audit suggests the division should evaluate changing state statute to empower the Division of Child and Family Services to determine where to house youth. That would enable the division to maximize the use of lower security and lower cost facilities, saving up to $563,000 annually, according to the audit.

Under current state law, the “juvenile court may commit the child to the custody of a public or private institution or agency authorized to care for children.”

“The division will explore the benefits and consequences to this statute change during the 2016-17 biennium,” Howell wrote in the letter.

Clark County Family Court Judge William Voy wasn’t supportive of such change.

“In the criminal system the state has the administrative decision, power, as to where an inmate is going to be housed,” Voy said in December. “I’m not dealing with inmates. I’m dealing with kids.”

The adult system is most focused on what the sentence is going to be, but in the juvenile system, judges have to consider what placement is “more likely going to provide the right environment to increase the chances of rehabilitation,” not where the best place is “to be sitting for the next five years,” Voy explained.

The process currently in place has checks and balances, he said. Also, in the juvenile system, judges continue to have jurisdiction over youth committed to a state facility.

The audit mentions that state Child and Family Services claims that “youth are being ordered to high-security, high-cost youth centers by the court in Southern Nevada, in some cases without consideration of the state assessment.” However, the division didn’t have documentation of those specific occurrences, according to the audit.

As a result of inconsistent placement practices, it’s costing the state more for youth committed to Red Rock Academy, the audit said. The cost per bed at Red Rock in fiscal 2014 was $535.36 per day, but the cost is expected to go down to $326.28 per day in fiscal 2016, bringing the costs more in line with the other youth correctional facilities.

Voy found the claims that the court in Southern Nevada is making placements without consideration of state assessments “kind of troubling.”

“They say the court, meaning me, is disregarding their assessments. Well that’s not the way it works,” he said. “I make the decision to commit a kid to the state, then the documents and order are transferred to the state, then they do an assessment… So how would I disregard it?”

And before he makes a decision to commit a delinquent to a state facility, he holds a hearing and gets an overall assessment of the young offender. Voy has also had a policy in place for several years, which allows the state and the court to put a case back on the calendar for discussion if the state disagrees with the placement.

The division admissions team receives the court order and then assesses where they think the youth should go, Main explained. The team either has the same recommendation as the judge and the placement is made, or they go back to court.

“In the north, the order rarely indicates a specific facility so the admissions team is true to the process because they are the final decision makers,” she said. “The assessment team for the southern placements continues to make their assessments, but if there’s disagreement, the case goes back on the calendar.”

Voy said no one has ever approached him to express that there was a problem.

In some cases, Voy has requested placement at Red Rock and Caliente. But that’s in line with the efforts of the state’s Commission on Juvenile Justice Reform to have regional facilities keep youth closer to their families. In July, Voy ordered 12 Clark County youth out of the Elko facility after receiving reports that staff had hogtied youth.

While the audit says Clark County’s Red Rock Academy is the most costly and youth there may be exposed to greater risk, given the ratio of serious offenders to nonserious offenders, Voy and Lawrence Howell, executive director at Rite of Passage, a nonprofit organization that operates Red Rock for the state, maintain that the information presented could be misleading.

Under the nonprofit’s contract with the state, Rite of Passage gets paid $187.88 per youth per day at Red Rock, Howell said. He said there are bond payments for construction costs from 15 years ago, but that has nothing to do with current operations.

He also questioned the definition used to define serious and non-serious offenders in the audit. A few months ago, the division evaluated the population at the facility and all youth were found to be in the appropriate placement.

Contact Yesenia Amaro at yamaro@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0440. Find her on Twitter: @YeseniaAmaro.