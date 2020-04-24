Nevada National Guard helps Las Vegas nursing home

On Thursday, the Nevada National Guard unloaded boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center in Las Vegas.

The Nevada National Guard unloads boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Vanessa Gonzales directs a load of personal protective equipment arriving to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada National Guard arrive at Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas to donate personal protective equipment, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Vanessa Gonzales unloads boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada National Guard unloads boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada National Guard unloads boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada National Guard unloads boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Staff of Silver Hills Health Care Center help unload boxes of personal protective equipment from the Nevada National Guard, at the care center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada National Guard unloads boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada National Guard Spc. Donshay Watkins delivers surgical masks to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Executive director and CEO of Silver Hills Health Care Center, Marc Behn, smiles after receiving personal protective equipment from the Nevada National Guard, at the care center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Executive director and CEO of Silver Hills Health Care Center, Marc Behn, helps unload personal protective equipment from the Nevada National Guard, at the care center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada National Guard Spc. Donshay Watkins hands extra surgical masks to staff of Silver Hills Health Care Center, at the North Buffalo Drive location, in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Housekeeping staff of Silver Hills Health Care Center Ampello Casillas smiles while helping unload boxes of personal protective equipment delivered by the Nevada National Guard, at the care center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada National Guard Spc.Donshay Watkins, left, and Sgt. Vanessa Gonzales unload personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center located on North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Thursday, the Nevada National Guard unloaded boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center in Las Vegas.

The guard has stepped in to help combat the surge in coronavirus cases at nursing homes and assisted living centers.

As of April 21, Silver Hills had 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The guard’s deployment in response to the crisis expanded sharply last week to include more than 800 guardsmen, becoming what will be the largest activation in state history.