Nevada National Guard helps Las Vegas nursing home
On Thursday, the Nevada National Guard unloaded boxes of personal protective equipment to Silver Hills Health Care Center in Las Vegas.
The guard has stepped in to help combat the surge in coronavirus cases at nursing homes and assisted living centers.
As of April 21, Silver Hills had 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The guard’s deployment in response to the crisis expanded sharply last week to include more than 800 guardsmen, becoming what will be the largest activation in state history.