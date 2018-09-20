Nevada responders heading home after helping out in Carolinas

Nevada Task Force One was released from duty early Thursday morning and should arrive back in Las Vegas by the weekend.

Members of Nevada Task Force One were being briefed on Tuesday in Beaufort, North Carolina, by Task Force leader Dina Delasio, who is a battalion chief for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. (Nevada Task Force One)

The 16 members of Nevada Task Force One were deployed to the area in and around Beaufort, North Carolina, to assist in water rescues in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Nevada Task Force One)

The 16 members of Nevada Task Force One were deployed to the area in and around Beaufort, North Carolina, to assist in water rescues in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Nevada Task Force One)

The Nevada Task Force One water rescue team was released from duty early Thursday after a week helping respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and should arrive back in Las Vegas by the weekend.

Members of NVTF-1 were to spend most of the day servicing their vehicles and trailers, which need several new tires and at least one wheel replaced before they can head home, Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell said.

The team, which operates under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was deployed to the Carolinas last week as Florence tore a path toward the East Coast.

They rescued 60 people during their first 20-hour shift in North Carolina on Friday, and received the key to the city from Beaufort Mayor Everette “Rett” Newton before they were deployed to Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday.

While working in the Carolinas, members of the team supported local first responders with water rescues, but also helped with damage assessment in areas ravaged by the storm, removed debris blocking access to homes and neighborhoods and organized a food station for 300 Beaufort residents.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.