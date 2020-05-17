Nevada SPCA is waiving cat adoption fees this week

The “Certified Pre-Owned Cat Sale” begins Monday and continues through Memorial Day.

The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada SPCA is waiving adoption fees next week for cats 6 months and older.

The “Certified Pre-Owned Cat Sale” begins Monday and continues through Memorial Day on May 25. Adoption fees will be covered by sponsor Findlay Toyota.

A flyer on the nonprofit animal shelter’s Facebook page says the event is for a “variety of makes & models” of cats with “standard 4-paw drive” and an “engine still purrs like new.”

The adoption will include standard free microchipping. Each adopter also will receive a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers gift card.

To see cats available for adoption, visit nevadaspca.org/adoptable-cats. Those interested in adopting can send an email to info@nevadaspca.org with the cat they’re interested in and contact information.

The shelter — which is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and is facilitating adoptions virtually — will respond to set up a curbside adoption appointment.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.