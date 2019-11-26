Nevada SPCA’s ‘Adopt Til You Drop’ offers free pet adoptions

Adoption fees on all pets will be waived on Friday, November 29! Open up your heart and home to a furry new family member.

Nevada SPCA's "Adopt Til You Drop" promises free pet adoptions for the holidays including dogs, cats, hamsters, bunnies and more (Renee Summerour/ Las Vegas Review Journal)

The Nevada Society for Preventionof Cruelty to Animals is kicking off the holiday season on Black Friday with an event to find homes for many of the animals it house.

Adoption fees on all pets will be waived for Friday’s “Adopt Til YOu Drop” event. This includes fees for dogs, cats, kittens, guinea pigs, bunnies and hamsters.

Adoptions will also free up much needed kennel space and resources for other animals.

“As we enter the holiday season and a time of giving, we hope that our community also considers adopting and providing a furry new companion a place to call home.,” said Amy Lee, communications manager for the Nevada SPCA. “The longer an animal stays at the shelter, the less likely they are to thrive.”

Lee advised giving your new pet at least three months to adjust. “With love and patience, you’ll really begin to see their personalities shine.”

If you are interested in adopting, visit the Nevada SPCA located at 4800 West Dewey Drive. Or call (702) 872-7722 or visit nevadaspca.org.

The event is sponsored by LASIK of Nevada.