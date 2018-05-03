Nevada Taxicab Authority picks interim director

Joe “JD” Decker was named interim director of the regulatory agency that oversees the 16 taxicab companies in Southern Nevada, though he said Thursday that he does not intend to keep the job permanently.

The Nevada Taxicab Authority on Monday approved an increase of taxi rates to just over 8 percent. That gives Clark County the second-highest rate in the nation among cities with a tourism-based economy. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

He temporarily replaces Ronald Grogan, who resigned in March amid a series of longtime disagreements with the state Taxicab Authority’s board of directors in developing a resolution to reduce complaints about long-hauling.

Decker was appointed this year as administrator of the Department of Motor Vehicle’s compliance enforcement division after previously serving as administrator for the state Division of Industrial Relations.

The search for a permanent replacement has been narrowed to six applicants who will be interviewed during a public hearing this month, said Stan Olsen, chairman of the authority. From there, the board will submit three finalists to the Department of Business and Industry for a final selection.

Additionally, James Campos resigned after three years on the authority’s board. Campos was appointed by President Donald Trump in March to serve as director of the Office of Minority Economic Impact in the federal Department of Energy.

Bruce Aguilera, a vice president and general counsel for MGM Resorts International, was named vice chairman of the authority on Thursday by his peers on the board.

