Nevada trooper, others hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people, including a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road.

The Highway Patrol reported that the trooper and two women were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:31 p.m., the agency reported traffic was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

