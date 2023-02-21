Nevada trooper, others hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that the trooper and two women were were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three people, including a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road.
The Highway Patrol reported that the trooper and two women were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 5:31 p.m., the agency reported traffic was closed in both directions.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
