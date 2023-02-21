56°F
Local Las Vegas

Nevada trooper, others hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 7:18 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people, including a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road.

The Highway Patrol reported that the trooper and two women were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:31 p.m., the agency reported traffic was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

