Nevada’s nursing homes not meeting infection control standards, data shows

More than 90 citations were issued in the past three years, highlighting potential problems in keeping the coronavirus out of the state’s nursing homes

The Delmar Gardens of Green Valley nursing home in Henderson, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Servpro cleaning workers prepare to remove their protective gear as they exit the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the end of a morning spent cleaning inside the facility near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Bridget Parkhill, left, and her sister, Carmen Gray, right, talk on a phone as they visit through a window with their mother, Susan Hailey, 76, center, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Servpro cleaning workers are sprayed as they exit the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the end of a day spent cleaning inside the facility near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

More than 80 percent of Nevada’s nursing homes have failed to meet federal standards for infection prevention and control in the past three years, Medicare data shows.

Records show 90-plus citations ranging from employees failing to wash their hands and don proper protective equipment — to entire facilities operating with out-of-date or incomplete infection prevention and control programs, all recorded during health inspections.

Additionally, approximately one-third of Nevada’s nursing homes were rated “below average” or “much below average” by Medicare.

While the data indicates nearly all the problems have been corrected, the cited shortcomings underline potential weaknesses in keeping the novel coronavirus from spreading in facilities housing some of Nevada’s most vulnerable residents. The data shows the state’s Medicaid- and Medicare-certified nursing homes have a total of more than 7,000 certified beds for patients.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced new safety protocols for the facilities, including visitation limits and health screenings prior to entry. The announcement came after COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed at least 19 people associated with one Seattle-area nursing home and infected dozens more of the facility’s residents and employees.

“It is not lost on me that some of these restrictions are not ideal for residents and family members, but they are critical to ensure older and medically vulnerable Nevadans remain safe,” Sisolak said.

In Nevada, 10 presumptive cases and one confirmed case of COVID-19 had been identified as of Thursday afternoon; none have resulted in death.

Medicare data shows 55 of Nevada’s 66 federally-certified nursing homes were cited once or more for deficiencies related to infection prevention and control between 2017 and 2019. More than half of the facilities were located in the Las Vegas Valley.

“Infectious diseases are a serious risk in nursing homes,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology at UNLV. “They can spread quickly and potentially kill a lot of people because it’s a particularly vulnerable population.”

In March 2018, an inspection found the Delmar Gardens of Green Valley nursing home in Henderson was not tracking cases of communicable diseases and infections within its facility. The same facility, which Medicare has rated “much below average,” was also cited in 2017 after a nurse prepared a resident’s medication without wearing gloves.

In nearby Boulder City, the Mountain View Care Center was cited last November for failing to disinfect shower chairs and shower beds after residents used them. An inspector noted feces and urine stains on the equipment. Regulators have rated the facility “below average.”

And in October, inspectors found a patient with a drug-resistant infection was allowed to eat in the dining room of Sierra Ridge Health and Wellness Suites in Reno, despite infection control policy dictating he should have been isolated in his room. Medicare has placed the facility in a program for nursing homes with a history of serious quality issues.

TLC Care Center in Henderson was cited four times, including for multiple occasions of a nurse failing to wash their hands while changing a patient’s dressings and multiple occasions of a nurse not wearing protective gear inside the room of an isolated patient. Despite having the most infection control-related citations among Nevada nursing homes, the facility was rated “average” by Medicare.

The data indicates all the problems at the facilities were fixed. Delmar Gardens of Green Valley, Mountain View Care Center and Sierra Ridge Health and Wellness Suites did not return a request for comment Thursday.

Labus said it is critical that nursing homes correct any shortcomings in infection prevention and control, before a disease like COVID-19 has a chance to proliferate. People aged over 60 and those living with severe chronic illness are more likely to become severely ill from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“At this point it’s not business as usual. You have to go above and beyond with your infection control protections,” he said. “So if a facility is not meeting its day-to-day routine obligations for infection prevention, we’re obviously concerned they won’t meet these enhanced things we’re doing for coronavirus.”

COVID-19 has led to multiple states, including Nevada, to adopt new precautions at nursing homes during the coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Veterans Affairs this week announced a no-visitors rule at more than 130 of its nursing homes nationwide.

While declaring a state of emergency Thursday evening, Gov. Sisolak announced that long-term nursing homes and similar facilities must limit visitors to two “essential individuals” per resident at a time. Prior to entry, visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and to identify if they have traveled to any high-risk areas recently. Nursing homes must also limit their community outings, Sisolak said.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 5 million Americans are admitted to or reside in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. There are between 1 million and 3 million serious infections in these facilities every year, resulting in as many as 380,000 annual deaths.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Davidson is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.