New aqua park opens at Lake Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2019 - 12:08 pm
 

Lake Las Vegas has a new resident and its full of summertime fun.

Las Vegas Water Sports debuted its new aqua park attraction a few weeks ago during Lake Las Vegas Days, and it seems to be a hit.

The company offers a one or two-hour pass, which will allow you to swim out to the park and spend your time slipping and sliding on the floating inflatable attraction. A sprinkler will keep you and the plastic cool.

For more information, visit: www.LakeLasVegasWaterSports.com

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

