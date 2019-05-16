New aqua park opens at Lake Las Vegas

Lake Las Vegas has a new resident and its full of summertime fun.

Las Vegas Water Sports debuted its new aqua park attraction a few weeks ago during Lake Las Vegas Days, and it seems to be a hit.

The company offers a one or two-hour pass, which will allow you to swim out to the park and spend your time slipping and sliding on the floating inflatable attraction. A sprinkler will keep you and the plastic cool.

For more information, visit: www.LakeLasVegasWaterSports.com

