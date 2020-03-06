New Canadian coronavirus victim recently traveled to Las Vegas

Health officials in the Canadian province of Ontario say the latest case of the coronavirus involves a patient who had recently traveled to Las Vegas.

An undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (AP)

Health officials in the Canadian province of Ontario say the latest case of the coronavirus there involves a patient who had recently traveled to Las Vegas, according to news reports.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said more updates will be provided later Friday.

The new case marks the 24th patient to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province, though at least four of those people have since recovered, according to The Canadian Press newspaper.

All of the patients had recently traveled outside the country or were in close contact with another patient who did.

Health officials across Canada have said the risk posed by COVID-19 in the country remains low.

To date, there are 49 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 in Canada. Most of the cases have been reported in Ontario and British Columbia, where 21 cases have been reported.

