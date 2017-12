The new Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO began work Monday.

Mary Beth Sewald has been selected as CEO of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber. Las Vegas Metro Chamber

Mary Beth Sewald previously led the Nevada Broadcasters Association before moving to the chamber, known as the largest and broadest-based business association in the state.

The chamber has about 4,000 members. The chamber announced in November that Sewald would replace former CEO Kristin McMillan.

