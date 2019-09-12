New Las Vegas Fire therapy dog’s journey began in South Korea

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and retriever mix, will be trained as the Las Vegas Fire Department’s new therapy dog to help with first responders’ mental health.

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, meets with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at Fire Station One in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze Wednesday as its newest member. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, meets with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy Ong, right, as Linda Slates, left, office coordinator with Sit Means Sit Dog Training, holds his leash at Fire Station One in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze as its newest member on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, meets with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy Ong, right, as Linda Slates, left, office coordinator with Sit Means Sit Dog Training, holds his leash at Fire Station One in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze as its newest member on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, meets with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak as Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter/paramedic Tony Brown holds him, at Fire Station One in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze as their newest member on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, sits at Fire Station One in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze Wednesday as its newest member. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, meets with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak as Linda Slates, left, office coordinator with Sit Means Sit Dog Training, holds his leash at Fire Station One in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze as its newest member on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Fire Chief William McDonald speaks during an event to announce the assignment of a therapy dog named Blaze to Fire Station One on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Fire Station One, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter/paramedic Tony Brown, left, shares a laugh with Linda Slates, office coordinator with Sit Means Sit Dog Training, while Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, pets therapy dog Blaze at Fire Station One in Las Vegas on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze as its newest member on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, meets with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at Fire Station One in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze Wednesday as its newest member. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, pets a black lab puppy named Blaze, held by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter/paramedic Tony Brown at Fire Station One in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze as its newest member on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Linda Slates, left, office coordinator with Sit Means Sit Dog Training, holds the leash of therapy dog Blaze while Gov. Steve Sisolak and wife Kathy Ong wait to be introduced during an event to announce Blaze's assignment to Fire Station One on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019, at Fire Station One, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, with Danielle Roth, president of retriever rescue of Las Vegas, pets Blaze, a 5-month-old black lab and golden retriever mix, at Fire Station One in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The Las Vegas Fire Department introduced Blaze as its newest member on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blaze, a therapy dog assigned to Fire Station One, waits for the start of an event to introduce him on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Fire Station One, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during an event to announce the assignment of a therapy dog named Blaze to Fire Station One on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Fire Station One, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon introduced its newest member, who already has turned out to be a very good boy.

Blaze, a 5-month-old black Labrador and golden retriever mix, was introduced to Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Gov. Steve Sisolak as the department’s future therapy dog at Fire Station 1, 500 N. Casino Center Blvd. Blaze will report to work with his handler, firefighter and paramedic Tony Brown, after he has completed therapy dog training.

Blaze was donated by Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas after his mother survived a fire in South Korea, said Brown, who has worked with the department for three years. Hours after the mother dog was rescued from the wildfire, she gave birth to Blaze and five other puppies, who were rescued and transported to Las Vegas and into the hands of Retriever Rescue.

“Back in February I myself had a close call where I almost didn’t make it out of a fire,” Brown said. “We both survived, and they put us together for that reason.”

Blaze’s mom, named Hope, and his siblings now all have homes in the Las Vegas Valley, said Danielle Roth, the rescue organization’s president.

Roth said she decided to donate Blaze to the fire department after hearing about mental health issues first responders face.

“Our firefighters are four times more likely to take their own lives than die in a fire,” she told the crowd at the fire station Wednesday. “To me, that hit home.”

The dog-training organization Sit Means Sit will train Blaze, while Caring Angels Therapy Dogs helped organize his donation to the department.

Sisolak said it was appropriate for the world to be introduced to Blaze on the anniversary of 9/11 and as the second anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting approaches.

“I saw firsthand after 1 October the effect that a therapy dog can have,” he said. “A therapy dog can work with the individuals, whether they’re our first responders or the family, when nobody else can seem to get through.”

Goodman also spoke about the trauma that tragedies like 9/11 and Oct. 1 can inflict on first responders, and said she was glad the city’s firefighters now have a new friend to help them cope with the difficulties of the job.

Blaze will live with Brown and report to work with him starting around January at Fire Station 43, near Smoke Ranch Road and Torrey Pines Drive. He will go to scenes as a “peer support member” to help crews called to traumatic events, said Angela Leath, the department’s crisis intervention administrator.

“Our crews are the ones you see arriving if you have a child drowning, or if there’s a shooting, or if someone has a bad car accident and they need to be cut out of their vehicle,” she said.

“The crews run these calls on a daily basis, and they see things that most of us can’t even imagine seeing,” she said.

After Blaze reports to work, the department will hopefully be able to add more therapy dogs, Leath said. The dogs have been shown to help with stress levels and mental health, which Leath said is just as important as first responders’ physical health.

“The recent research is suggesting that first responders are at the same amount of risk as combat veterans for developing PTSD,” she said, later adding that “We have to start taking care of the people that are taking care of us.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.